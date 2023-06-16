Seize the cupcake

Kids sell cakes and other fine desserts to raise money for summer camp in Roswell.

 Sarah Treschl Photo

Three elementary-aged girls stand by a church with a large black and yellow umbrella, shielding themselves from the blazing afternoon sun. “Donation bake sale,” reads a handmade sign in black bubble font, the poster board propped on a worn industrial chair.

Behind the girls, a large gray tarp protects the desserts, spread on a white table. Activity around the table is busy, with children and adults circling the delicacies.