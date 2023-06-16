Three elementary-aged girls stand by a church with a large black and yellow umbrella, shielding themselves from the blazing afternoon sun. “Donation bake sale,” reads a handmade sign in black bubble font, the poster board propped on a worn industrial chair.
Behind the girls, a large gray tarp protects the desserts, spread on a white table. Activity around the table is busy, with children and adults circling the delicacies.
One man buys every available cream puff. “I’ll be purchasing all of those and all of those,” he says, waving his hand over the table. When asked what he plans to do with his bounty, he doesn’t mention himself.
“I’m from Adan’s Body Shop,” he explains, readjusting the aviator glasses tucked in the collar of his gray short-sleeved shirt. “I’m going to give them to all the workers. For them to have a little dessert.”
In a community, each of us is akin to an ingredient — a cup of sugar, a sprinkle of cinnamon, a glaze of sea salt — that bakes into a delicious, multitiered cake. If we take the time to stop the car and chat with our neighbors, we receive the reward of hearing what they’re up to and the things they care about.
A bake sake is more than just banana pudding and cherry pies. A bake sale is a place to hear our neighbor’s stories.
The fundraiser at the church is for kids to go to summer camp in Ruidoso. “It’s for a youth camp we’re going to,” Aalyric says, still holding her black and yellow umbrella. The group traveled to Bonita campground last year, where they plan to go again this summer.
The camp isn’t cheap: $225 per person. “Some of the kids have multiple people in their family, so a family of three would be almost seven hundred dollars,” Kalistah’s mother Mica says.
But with a little help from the community, they plan to take 17 people with them this year. “Yesterday, we made $161,” Mica says. “And then another person came in and donated and sponsored a whole child.”
A woman in a bright yellow shirt approaches the sale. “What do you all have?” she asks.
“We have cupcakes, banana pudding, cream puffs, brownies, fresh sweet lemonade and coconut tea.” Mica lists the desserts as she points at each one. “It’s all homemade. We make homemade cream in the middle and the pastry on top,” she says.
In the grass, three boys spray each other with a garden hose. “They wanted to get cooled off,” Mica explains. “I told them to cool off and then you guys can come out here and hold the signs again.” The afternoon heat forces everyone away from the hose under the tent.
The adults banter with one another about the lemon dessert tipped with chocolate while the three girls twirl the umbrella and wave at passing cars.
Life is a series of moments, and we can make a choice: keep driving like we always do, or pull off and hear someone’s story, buy a plate of brownies, expand someone’s horizons.
