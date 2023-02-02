Eastern New Mexico Medical Center’s Senior Circle has resumed hosting a variety of free events in February for local seniors. These free offerings for seniors are scheduled on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.:
• “Go Red for Women” is Friday, Feb. 3. The medical center is asking people to wear red to help raise awareness for heart health in women.
• “Matters of the Heart” will be led by Dr. Eric Cohen, who specializes in interventional cardiology and vascular medicine, and will provide information about keeping one’s heart strong and healthy. See Cohen at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 300 W. Country Club Dr., in Roswell. The public is invited and refreshments will be served.
• “Healthsense” will be led by Dr. Fundador Adajar, Cardiovascular specialist, at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16 at 300 W. Country Club Dr., in Roswell. The public is invited and refreshments will be served.
• The Senior Circle birthday party will be at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at the Country Club Drive location. Refreshments will be served.
• Regular events on the group’s calendar for February include blood pressure measures on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon, Singing Seniors on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., and Movie Mondays starting at 11 a.m. These and other offerings are available at the Country Club Drive location.
Call Senior Circle at 575-624-4676 for details.