The Annual Senior Olympics State Summer Games will take place in Las Cruces, June 7-11, with an anticipated 400-600 active older adults 50+ competing in 27 individual sporting events. Games will take place at multiple sport venues throughout the City of Las Cruces and New Mexico State University.
As the mission of the New Mexico Senior Olympics Organization is to highlight active aging and senior sports, we want to allow everyone 50+ the opportunity to still register for the ’23 State Summer Games. The 27 sports range from Air Gun, Archery, Badminton, Basketball Free-throw, 3 Point Shot, Cornhole, Billiards, Track & Field, Golf, Horseshoes, Pickleball, Powerwalk, Shuffleboard, Dance and Talent, Swimming and so much more. Seniors compete in five-year age divisions, starting at 50-54, 55-59, 60-64, 65-69… 90-94, 95-99. The game schedule is available on the website at nmseniorolympics.org and registration is available online. Registration is only $60.00 for up to five sports and registration will remain open until May 15. You can also register by phone by calling 1-888-623-6676, during normal business hours, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.