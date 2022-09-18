20220915 Sertoma

Pictured, from left, are Adriane Raven, club president; Randy Bunch, RFD; Matt Miller, Roswell fire chief; and Roswell city councilors Juliana Halvorson and Cristina Arnold.

 Submitted Photo

The Roswell Sertoma Club was recently educated on the concept and potential location of a Safe Haven Baby Box.

A Safe Haven Baby Box, according to information provided by the club, is a state-of-the-art device in which a mother in crisis may legally, safely, securely and anonymously surrender her unwanted newborn.