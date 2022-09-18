The Roswell Sertoma Club was recently educated on the concept and potential location of a Safe Haven Baby Box.
A Safe Haven Baby Box, according to information provided by the club, is a state-of-the-art device in which a mother in crisis may legally, safely, securely and anonymously surrender her unwanted newborn.
Presenting to the club were City Councilors Juliana Halvorson and Cristina Arnold along with Roswell Fire Chief Matt Miller and Randy Bunch of the RFD. They are in the process of soliciting funds to buy, install and lease a baby box, according to information provided by the club, which would be installed at the Central Fire Station, a designated safe haven. The baby box provides heat or cooling, as required, and a medical bassinet for the baby. When the door is opened, a silent alarm is sent to 911. When the baby is placed in the bassinet, a second alarm to 911 is sent and the door is locked when closed. No cameras are present, ensuring anonymity.
Within five minutes the infant is rescued by first responders and the baby is evaluated and sent to the hospital for medical examination. Once necessary funds are garnered, the order for the baby box will be placed — a four- to six-week delivery time is expected. Upon receipt the box is installed and a one-year lease begins.
The group is targeting raising $10,000 by the end of September and having the baby box installed and operating by the end of the year.