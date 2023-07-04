Some leaders lead quietly — and by example

“The last eight years of our relationship, I would call her on my way to teaching high school,” Zoa Glass Stuntz says of her mother Mary Lou Glass, who died last year. Aspen, with vibrant yellow leaves in fall, silently root the foothills of the surrounding mountains, backdrop to their conversations.
The Leadership Roswell Alumni Association will celebrate Glass with a Lifetime Achievement Award at an award banquet on Friday, July 7, at 6:30 p.m. at the New Mexico Military Institute’s VMV Ballroom, 101 W. College Blvd. Glass’ lifelong friend Margaret Lackey will receive the posthumous award on her behalf.
“I miss those precious conversations with her the most. Those were the dearest times I spent with my mom.”
Glass was a former teacher — she taught third grade for six years when she was in her twenties. She also led school tours at the Historical Society for Southeast New Mexico.
“I would update her on my three girls and talk about my teaching,” Glass Stuntz said by phone, remembering, too, how her mother lived with her and her family while she was pregnant and on bed rest.
Talking with her daughter, Glass could intuitively empathize with the experience of being an educator and parent.
The conversations lasted fewer than 10 minutes — “I gotta go,” — Glass Stuntz would say when she arrived at school, but their chats resonated profoundly for both mother and daughter. “We both looked forward to talking daily.”
The road is lonelier now. “I hop in the car and who do I want to talk to but my mom?” Glass Stuntz's voice catches. “It was our sweet, sweet check-in every day. That was the way I could keep her in my girls’ lives and mine.”
When we lose a person we love, we remember the small moments we shared: the Sunday dinners, the daily phone calls. Memories aren’t linear — more like stones skipping water.
“I feel close to her when I’m in the kitchen,” Glass Stuntz says. “She made meals filled with heart.”
Leading the fourth grade school tours at the Historical Society “has been hard without Miss Mary Lou,” according to Amy McVay Tellez, executive director of the Historical Society for Southeast New Mexico. The Historical Society’s physical location was originally Glass’ grandparents’ home, donated in the early 1970s.
“There was not a time when Mary Lou Glass wasn’t overseeing history. The joke was when she wasn’t volunteering countless hours at the museum, she was volunteering at First Presbyterian. Family, faith and community was her motto.” In addition to leading school tours at the Historical Society, Glass wrote docent books for the guides.
“That woman had indescribable drive, passion and work ethic.” McVay Tellez aims to follow in Glass’s footsteps. “So I hope others can mimic her story by following her legacy.”
Her legacy runs deep like the interconnected roots of aspen trees. “She was the most influential person in my life,” Glass Stuntz says. “We didn’t always agree, but I admired her strength and perseverance. Our bond was intense.”
Leadership Roswell develops qualities of good leadership in its members. “We bring out leadership in the people in our community,” says Elaine Mayfield, Leadership Roswell Alumni Awards Committee member.
“We read books, go to classes and presentations. We talk about what makes a good leader. For me personally, it helped me be outgoing and have a sense of service to the people in Roswell.”
Silence is a radical quality of leadership. “If there was one description of Mary Lou Glass, then it would be silent servant,” says McVay Tellez. Glass Stuntz agrees: “Like Amy always says, she was a silent servant.”
It is instructive to hear stories of someone quietly getting their work done, without unnecessary fuss. “She was always working for something or someone else,” Glass Stuntz says of her mother.
In tough situations, quiet leadership diffuses conflict. “Class and dignity have to be mentioned when talking about Miss Mary Lou,” McVay Tellez shares. “She always handled herself with character and dignity, honor and integrity.”
Good leadership means contributing to a community without the need for accolades or attention. Quiet leadership is transformative. “Her dedication will always be remembered here at the Historical Society.”
Like aspen trees silently marking our travels, with brilliant yellow leaves in fall, Glass’ legacy and contributions are rooted in the Historical Society and in our community.
