Some leaders lead quietly — and by example

Mary Lou Glass with daughter Zoa Glass Stuntz (left) and husband Wayne Glass (right).

 Submitted Photo

“The last eight years of our relationship, I would call her on my way to teaching high school,” Zoa Glass Stuntz says of her mother Mary Lou Glass, who died last year. Aspen, with vibrant yellow leaves in fall, silently root the foothills of the surrounding mountains, backdrop to their conversations.

The Leadership Roswell Alumni Association will celebrate Glass with a Lifetime Achievement Award at an award banquet on Friday, July 7, at 6:30 p.m. at the New Mexico Military Institute’s VMV Ballroom, 101 W. College Blvd. Glass’ lifelong friend Margaret Lackey will receive the posthumous award on her behalf.