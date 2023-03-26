The second annual Southeast Rancher’s Workshop is collaboratively hosted by Chaves, Eddy and Roosevelt County Cooperative Extension. This year, it will be hosted in Artesia at the Eddy County Fair Grounds. There will be speakers on upcoming technology regarding virtual fencing and remote water monitoring solutions. We will also have a rancher talking on his personal experience utilizing virtual fencing on a working ranch. With the cost of virtual fencing going down while traditional fencing going through the roof, it is worth your time to learn about the benefits of virtual fences.
A direct-to-consumer marketing panel with producers who are selling beef and other livestock direct to the consumer! Learn from their experience and how you can hopefully increase profits! Greg Alpers will be talking on Range Brush and Weed Management, which will count towards one CEU for a pesticide applicators license! Range brush weed control is of the upmost importance when considering grass production on a ranch. Dr. John Wenzel, the NMSU Extension Veterinarian, will be discussing updates to antimicrobial usage and changes for livestock which will count as one CEU for Beef Quality Assurance. Legislation is constantly updating, and your access and use of antimicrobials are always in the cross hairs, learn from Dr. Wenzel about what changes are coming and what you can do about them.