Chaves County schools, Graves Farm and Garden, and Twin Rivers Farm are receiving top honors at a statewide Golden Chile Awards Program this month for connecting students to locally grown food through meals, activities and community engagement.

Roswell Independent School District was the only school district in New Mexico to receive the top award of Golden Chile; Graves Farm received a Golden Chile in the first year of awards for farmers; and Dexter Consolidated Schools and Twin Rivers Farm earned a Blossom, the second highest award.