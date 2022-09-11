Chaves County schools, Graves Farm and Garden, and Twin Rivers Farm are receiving top honors at a statewide Golden Chile Awards Program this month for connecting students to locally grown food through meals, activities and community engagement.
Roswell Independent School District was the only school district in New Mexico to receive the top award of Golden Chile; Graves Farm received a Golden Chile in the first year of awards for farmers; and Dexter Consolidated Schools and Twin Rivers Farm earned a Blossom, the second highest award.
The Golden Chile Awards Program honors farmers, school districts, senior centers and preschools in a four-tiered recognition program — Seed, Sprout, Blossom and Golden Chile — designed to acknowledge all levels of involvement in New Mexico’s local food movement. The state will recognize the 34 winners at a virtual celebration Sept. 14.
“Congratulations to Dexter and Roswell for integrating NM Grown food and activities in a way that engages their school communities and supports their local farmers,” said Rita Condon, who helps lead NM Grown efforts as manager of the New Mexico Department of Health’s Obesity, Nutrition and Physical Activity Program. “This program couldn’t exist without farmers who are willing to sell to these local institutions. Kudos to Chaves County farmers for their continuous support of local schools.”
The Roswell district received $42,000 this school year to buy and serve locally grown food from Graves Farms, Nichols Farms, El Charro, and M.A. & Sons, according to Kim Meeks, food services director for RISD. Students plant, harvest and eat vegetables they grow in school gardens. Healthy Kids Chaves County, which works with partners to increase access to healthy food, helps with all aspects of the program, including providing nutrition information.
“This great program could not be done without the teamwork of the amazing NM Grown producers, principals, teachers, students, cafeteria staff as well as Becky Joyce and Paula Camp from Healthy Kids,” Meeks said.
Dexter’s Food Service Director Shelley Montgomery said she is proud to participate in the NM Grown Program, which awarded about $8,900 this school year for Dexter to buy fresh fruit and vegetables for student meals.
“With continued support from our legislators and our Governor through the NM Grown funding, we are able to purchase quality produce that supports local farmers,” Montgomery said. “All New Mexico students can benefit from this program and with the help of all our partners, we hope to encourage more schools to apply.”
Montgomery helped Lake Arthur and Hagerman schools apply for NM Grown funding for the first time this year. Working with students is her real specialty; students participate in kitchen tours, fruit tastings, watermelon-eating contests, culinary preparations, and more.
Andrew Graves said he is grateful to be able to farm at Graves Farm in Chaves County, which supplies produce to area schools, including ones in Roswell and Dexter. “I want to thank New Mexico Farm to Table and all of the New Mexico schools that are using our products to feed their kids,” he said.
Statewide, the NM Grown program awarded its highest level of grants this school year — $1.27 million for schools, $300,000 for preschools, and $530,000 for senior centers. Organizations can use the funds to establish edible gardens and serve locally grown food in meals and snacks.