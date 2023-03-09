New Mexico Military Institute cadets Matthew and Samuel McCargish of Albuquerque were recognized by the New Mexico State Legislature on Feb. 20 for attaining the rank of Eagle Scout with the Boy Scouts of America.
Eagle Scout is the highest advancement rank in scouting, with only 2% of scouts reaching the level, according to Rep. Jason Harper (R-Sandoval County), a Scout master. He said that youth must dedicate hundreds of hours to achieve the rank. They also must fulfill requirements in the areas of leadership, service and outdoor skills. Several Eagle Scouts attended the House of Representatives session to be recognized.