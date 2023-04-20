The New Mexico Environment Department (NMED) will test private domestic wells for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) across New Mexico in April and May.
One or more groundwater wells can be sampled at no cost to the well owners. Limited sampling will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis, with priority given to those counties impacted by last summer’s fires. Private well owners in Curry, Lincoln, Mora and Roosevelt counties especially are encouraged to sign up by April 21 by completing a short survey at this link or calling 505-205-6964.