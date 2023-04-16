Pecans are the only major tree nut crop that originated in North America and found a home in New Mexico in the early 1800’s. With more than 1,000 varieties available today, your next heart healthy fix can be found at your favorite grocery store, farmers market or your own backyard. Enjoyed by Native American’s, in the early years, many of the pecan varieties were named for Native American tribes such as Wichita, Cheyenne, Sioux and Apache. Although packages are not typically labeled by variety, consumers will find a notable difference in size and color.
As you browse the variety of options available, you will find a wide spectrum of nut sizes, colors, varieties, and prices. When purchasing pecans, whether it be from a typical grocery store, your local farmers market or one of the many distributors here in Chaves County, take the following into consideration.
When purchasing shelled pecans:
Dark kernels tend to be older or may be a sign that the nut was stored improperly.
Look for plump pecans that are uniform in color and size.
When purchasing in-shell pecans:
Ask if the pecans are from the current year’s crop to help ensure freshness.
Shells should be free from cracks or holes.
When shaken, the nut should not rattle. This suggests a shriveled nut.
Shells should be brown in color. Dark shells indicate older pecans.
Backyard pecan trees are commonly found in numerous neighborhoods throughout Chaves County. Not only do they provide residents with homegrown pecans, they also provide benefits for the environment and producers with additional income. While commercial production orchards are managed and overseen, backyard pecan production often is not. Pecan quality decreases the longer the nuts remain on the ground, therefore pecans should be harvested as they fall from the tree. This also helps in reducing the potential for contamination from pets or livestock that share the same space.
While pecans can be described as semi-perishable; with the help of proper storage techniques, you can maintain a quality nut for months if not years. Two key factors play a part in the storage of pecans: moisture and temperature.
Lowering the moisture content of pecans is essential for proper storage. Pecans should be stored at a moisture level of about 4.5% to prevent molding, discoloration, and breakdown of the oil. When small quantities are stored in woven bags in a well-ventilated area, mature fresh in-shell pecans will reach the correct moisture level in about 2 weeks when the weather is dry.
Storage at low temperatures helps retain flavor, color, aroma and texture. Temperatures below 32 degrees may protect pecans for as much as three years. However, the quality of the pecan will start to suffer at 18 months, leaving the pecan drier and more brittle the longer they are stored. In general, in-shell nuts decline in quality more slowly as the shell provides a level of protection from bruising and helps to protect against oxidation and rancidity of the kernels. Pecans are notorious for absorbing flavors from their surroundings, to prevent absorption and off-flavored pecans, store shelled pecans in airtight containers.
Interested in more? Join us all month as we talk pecans, from the field to the kitchen and everywhere in between.