Pecans are the only major tree nut crop that originated in North America and found a home in New Mexico in the early 1800’s. With more than 1,000 varieties available today, your next heart healthy fix can be found at your favorite grocery store, farmers market or your own backyard. Enjoyed by Native American’s, in the early years, many of the pecan varieties were named for Native American tribes such as Wichita, Cheyenne, Sioux and Apache. Although packages are not typically labeled by variety, consumers will find a notable difference in size and color.

As you browse the variety of options available, you will find a wide spectrum of nut sizes, colors, varieties, and prices. When purchasing pecans, whether it be from a typical grocery store, your local farmers market or one of the many distributors here in Chaves County, take the following into consideration.