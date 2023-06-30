Various street closures will take place during the 2023 UFO Festival to accommodate activities in downtown Roswell and in the area of the Roswell Convention Center.
From Friday, June 30, at 6 a.m. until Sunday, July 2, sometime after 6 p.m., the following closures will be in place:
North Main Street between Second and Sixth streets.
North Richardson Avenue between West 10th and West 12th streets.
11th Street between North Richardson and North Pennsylvania avenues.
On Friday, June 30, from 7 p.m. until the conclusion of the parade (scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m.) on North Main Street, North Main will be closed between Second Street and College Boulevard.