Continuing phases of a pavement-rehabilitation project involving numerous streets will take place this week.

The contractor will be conducting the street work from 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. each day. Access to residences and businesses will be maintained during street closures, which are to be in these locations:

Monday — Closure of West College Boulevard between North Kentucky Avenue and North Montana Avenue.

Tuesday — Closure of Maple Street between West 13th Street and West College Boulevard. And closure of West 11th Street between North Union Avenue and North Washington Avenue.

Wednesday — Closure of North Montana Avenue between West College Boulevard and West 19th Street.

Thursday — Closure of East Reed Street between South Virginia Avenue and South Garden Avenue.

This schedule is subject to change, depending on weather and equipment issues. Further pavement-rehabilitation work on a variety of streets is scheduled to continue through May, according to the city of Roswell.