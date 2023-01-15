Traffic will be impacted on a section of Cherry Street for the next few months as a water-line project takes place between North Garden and North Atkinson avenues. The project to replace the water line that runs beneath Cherry Street is scheduled to begin Monday, Jan. 16. The project schedule allows the contractor until the end of May to complete the project, but the possibility exists it could be finished sooner.
The project will be done in three phases, completing each one before moving on to the next, to try to reduce the overall impact on traffic and local residents. During each phase, the affected section of Cherry Street will be closed to through traffic, but access will be maintained for residents and businesses.