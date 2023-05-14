Street work

Street resurfacing continues throughout Roswell this week.

 Clarke Condé Photo

Street-surfacing work will require traffic closures on certain streets, and will also require residents of those streets to move parked vehicles from those streets before the work occurs. The contractor will notify residents by distributing flyers directly to homes the night before the work is to take place on that street. The schedule is as follows, although weather and equipment issues can cause a need to alter the schedule:

Monday, May 15: