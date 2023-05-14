Street work

Street-surfacing work will require traffic closures on certain streets, and will also require residents of those streets to move parked vehicles from those streets before the work occurs. The contractor will notify residents by distributing flyers directly to homes the night before the work is to take place on that street. The schedule is as follows, although weather and equipment issues can cause a need to alter the schedule:
North Kentucky Avenue between West 18th Street and West 19th Street
West 11th Street between North Missouri Avenue and North Washington Avenue
East Reed Street between South Virginia Avenue and South Garden Avenue
Rio Bonito Circle from East Linda Vista Boulevard and proceeding in front of addresses 17 through 9
Mimosa Drive, from Hermosa Drive covering a section to the east
Cherry Street between Orchard Avenue and North Atkinson Avenue
Mulberry Avenue between East Summit Street and East Reed Street
Maple Street between West 13th Street and West College Boulevard
North Grand Avenue between East 22nd Street and East 23rd Street
La Paloma Lane, from Mimosa Drive covering a section to the north before the road turns west
Elm Avenue between Belmont Drive and Barcelona Drive
West 19th Street between North Union Avenue and North Montana Avenue
Wednesday and Thursday, May 17-18:
West College Boulevard between North Kentucky Avenue and North Montana Avenue
Each street will be closed while the work occurs during the day.