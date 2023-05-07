Street work

Street-surfacing work will require traffic closures on certain streets, and will also require residents of those streets to move parked vehicles from those streets before the work occurs. The contractor will notify residents by distributing flyers directly to homes the night before the work is to take place on that street. The schedule is as follows, although weather and equipment issues can cause a need to alter the schedule.
East Reed Street between South Virginia Avenue and South Garden Avenue.
West 11th Street between North Union Avenue and North Washington Avenue.
Rio Bonito Circle from East Linda Vista Boulevard and proceeding in front of addresses 1 through 9.
North Grand Avenue between East 22nd Street and East 23rd Street.
North Maple Street between West 13th Street and West College Boulevard.
Elm Avenue between Belmont Drive and Barcelona Drive.
Mimosa Drive, beginning at Hermosa Drive and proceeding east for a short distance.
Rio Bonito Circle from East Linda Vista Boulevard and proceeding in front of addresses 17 through 10.
La Paloma Lane between North Garden Avenue and Mimosa Drive.
North Montana Avenue between West 17th Street and West 19th Street.
Cherry Street between Orchard Avenue and North Atkinson Avenue.
Belmont Drive between Monterrey Drive and Elm Avenue.
East Linda Vista Boulevard between Jardin Court and Barcelona Drive.
Thursday and Friday, May 11-12:
North Garden Avenue between East Country Club Road and East College Boulevard.
Sunday and Monday, May 14-15:
West College Boulevard between North Montana Avenue and North Kentucky Avenue.
Each street will be closed while the work occurs during the day. About four to five hours after the completion of the surfacing, the street will be reopened to traffic.