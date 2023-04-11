The first stages of a pavement-rehabilitation project that will impact several streets is scheduled to take place April 11-14.
The contractor will be conducting the street work from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each day. Access to residences and businesses will be maintained during street closures.
Tuesday, April 11: Closure of East Reed Street between South Virginia Avenue and South Garden Avenue.
Wednesday, April 12: Closure of North Garden Avenue between East College Boulevard and East Country Club Road. This closure will be done in two segments — East College Boulevard to East 19th Street, and East 19th Street to East Country Club Road.
Wednesday, April 12: Closure of East La Paloma Lane between North Garden Avenue and Mimosa Lane.
Thursday and Friday, April 13-14: Closure of Poe Street between South Main Street and Southeast Main Street.
This schedule is subject to change, depending on weather and equipment issues. Additional pavement-rehabilitation work on these and other streets is scheduled to continue through May.