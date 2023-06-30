Summer camp encourages sensory learning

For anyone who’s only watched YouTube reels of shaving cream relays — where you swiftly pass water balloons dipped in shaving cream from person to person down a line — you have no idea how fun the experience can be: globs of shaving cream lodged in your hair, gloves of shaving cream covering your hands.
“Feels furry,” said one boy who participated in the shaving cream relay at “Explore Your Senses” summer camp this week. And it’s true: a water balloon covered in shaving cream feels exactly like the soft downy fur of a kitten.
Achieve Therapy Services, an organization dedicated to delivering meaningful therapy services to children and adults with disabilities, hosted the three-day camp at Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell this week. Adults enrolled in the university’s occupational therapy assistance program supported the camp with hands-on guidance.
“The camp is open for all children ages 4 to 11,” says Audrey Sanchez, director of Achieve Therapy Services. “It’s pretty special. I don’t know of any other camp like this in Roswell.”
Many of Achieve Therapy’s occupational and speech therapy clients attend the camp along with other children in the community. Some of the children have autism, Down syndrome or unique learning abilities.
“Some of the children are tactile defensive,” Sanchez says. “At camp, kids play with texture and sensations they might at first resist. It’s an opportunity for them to explore outside their comfort zone.”
“We’re going to shoot water balloons at you!” one child called out hopefully as everyone lined up facing one another, team orange and team blue. The children gingerly received their slimy water balloon coated in shaving cream and turned to pass the balloon to the next lucky recipient.
Winning was for everyone — the goal was to have a sensory experience: to get your hands and arms frothy, possibly your hair and face. “Everyone wins,” Sanchez says.
“Do I have any in my hair?” the children asked each other, laughing. Exposure to a new sensation feels funny only at first. Moments in, they happily enjoyed the tactile awareness of shaving cream on their arms and face.
Once the children get past the strange sensations, they gain confidence in their ability to handle an unfamiliar circumstance — a life skill they can take with them to any new situation.
The relay took place on the lawn near the University’s Instructional Technology Center, where roughly 35 adults and children gathered to complete the relay and then eat pizza, a natural conclusion for any great week at camp.
“What was your favorite part of camp?” Sanchez asked the kids after the relay. Children and adults sat on the grass, their yellow camp T-shirts and hair still damp.
“The sand,” said Kelly, 5. Earlier in the week, the kids completed a “look and find” sensory exploration where they played with the sensation of sand as they searched for rice and toys.
“What else did you like about camp?” Sanchez asked.
“Games when we tried to throw the pingpong ball in the cup,” said Robert, 12.
“When we did our senses,” said Lucas, 6. “We had to smell, taste, touch, hear.”
“Spending time with other people and seeing my brother,” said Josslyn, 11.
“What was your favorite thing to taste?” Sanchez asked.
“Pretzels” — then: “Crackers.” Both seemed equally delicious. And your favorite thing to smell?
“Candy.”
Here we are in the world. The pure joy of a shaving cream relay shows all of us how to be fully alive and present: all senses activated, everyone included.
