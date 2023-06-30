Summer camp encourages sensory learning

Josslyn Nevarez, 11, delights in a shaving cream sensory experience at "Explore Your Senses" summer camp on Wednesday. This was Josslyn's second year at the camp.

 Sarah Treschl Photo

For anyone who’s only watched YouTube reels of shaving cream relays — where you swiftly pass water balloons dipped in shaving cream from person to person down a line — you have no idea how fun the experience can be: globs of shaving cream lodged in your hair, gloves of shaving cream covering your hands.

“Feels furry,” said one boy who participated in the shaving cream relay at “Explore Your Senses” summer camp this week. And it’s true: a water balloon covered in shaving cream feels exactly like the soft downy fur of a kitten.