Roswell — Sports, space and crafts. Animals, their habitats and the people who care for those animals. Exploring art through painting and sculpture. The summer youth camps being offered by the City of Roswell’s Recreation Department, Spring River Zoo and the Roswell Museum have a wide variety of fun and educational adventures to enjoy.
The Recreation Department is hosting the following camps for ages 5-12 at the Roswell Recreation and Aquatic Center: Camp Atlantis, Sports of All Sorts Camp, Camp Olympics, Lost in Space Camp, Crafty Camp and Fantasy Camp.
A different camp will be offered each week between June 12 and July 28. Each camp costs $55 for a child to participate Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each day, with lunch provided. There will also be a Jr. Lifeguard Camp for ages 12-17 taking place July 24-27 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day. The cost is $109 for this camp designed for local youth interested in possibly becoming a lifeguard. Participants in this camp will receive certification in CPR and first aid.
At Spring River Zoo, camps are tentatively scheduled for ages 6-10 (Predator/Prey Camp and Camouflage Camp) and ages 11-15 (Jr. Zookeeper Camp and Biomes Camp). The cost is $85 per child. For the younger crowd (ages 4-5), the tentative plan is to have a Pre-K Camp that costs $45. These zoo camps are pending the determination of available staffing, so people should check with the zoo at 575-624-6760 in June and July about the final schedule for camps.
The Roswell Museum in June and July will offer week-long sessions that will give kids ages 7 to teen a chance to work with their hands and imagination in clay, drawing and painting. The cost is $65 for museum members and $75 for non-members for the five days of sessions that last one hour each day. Classes are scheduled to allow kids to take two classes back-to-back each month. In addition, Rocket Camp, held in mid-July, offers kids in grades three through six the opportunity to construct and launch their own model rocket. The cost is $45 for members and $60 for non-members.
Specific dates and other details about the various camps at these three city entities can be found in the City of Roswell 2023 Summer Guide at roswell-nm.gov/1192/Seasonal-ProgramGuides. Additional information and registration for the Recreation Department and Spring River Zoo camps can be found at roswellconnect.com. Other questions can be addressed by calling the Roswell Recreation and Aquatic Center at 575-624-6719 or Spring River Zoo at 575-624-6760. Dates, details and registration for the Roswell Museum summer youth offerings can be found at roswellmuseum.org under the “Learn” tab. Additional inquiries can be made by calling 575-624-6744.