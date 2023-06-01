Summer

Summer fun has begun in Roswell.

 Clarke Condé Photo

Roswell — Sports, space and crafts. Animals, their habitats and the people who care for those animals. Exploring art through painting and sculpture. The summer youth camps being offered by the City of Roswell’s Recreation Department, Spring River Zoo and the Roswell Museum have a wide variety of fun and educational adventures to enjoy.

The Recreation Department is hosting the following camps for ages 5-12 at the Roswell Recreation and Aquatic Center: Camp Atlantis, Sports of All Sorts Camp, Camp Olympics, Lost in Space Camp, Crafty Camp and Fantasy Camp.