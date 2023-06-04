The Roswell library

The Roswell library is ready for summer reading events.

 Clarke Condé Photo

The Summer Reading Program continues at the Roswell Public Library and everyone can still sign up to track their reading for prizes.

Children checking out a “chapter” book or 10 picture books can earn a punch in their punch card once per week, and six punches at the end of the eight-week program earns them a chance in a raffle for a Kids708 Tablet or Amazon Fire HD10. Winners will be announced Tuesday, Aug. 1.