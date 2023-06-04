The Summer Reading Program continues at the Roswell Public Library and everyone can still sign up to track their reading for prizes.
Children checking out a “chapter” book or 10 picture books can earn a punch in their punch card once per week, and six punches at the end of the eight-week program earns them a chance in a raffle for a Kids708 Tablet or Amazon Fire HD10. Winners will be announced Tuesday, Aug. 1.
Teens and adults can also participate in the Summer Reading Program, earning a chance in a raffle for a gift card or pizza certificate each time they check out an item. Weekly winners will be announced on Tuesdays.
The weekly special events for the Summer Reading Program are set to begin. On Thursday, June 8, at 10:30 a.m., Carlsbad Caverns National Park rangers Rick and Margaret will be at the library to give a presentation about the caverns and the animals that live there, as well as the importance of protecting wildlife. Come decorate a nature journal that you can keep to observe nature without harming it. Then on Friday, June 9, at 11 a.m., the library will show the family movie “Tooth Fairy” and popcorn will be available.
The Summer Reading Program goes until July 28, so sign up today to earn prizes and watch the library’s social media for further information on special events every week. All library programs are free to attend and are sponsored by the Roswell Library Foundation and the Friends of the Library.