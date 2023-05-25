The Roswell Public Library’s annual Summer Reading Program is beginning. The first day to sign up at the library is Tuesday, May 30, and the program will run through July, with special events every week for the whole family, including movies, music, interactive projects and performances. Watch the library Facebook page to learn about events, or pick up a summer calendar at the library. All library events are free to attend.
Children and early teens can read one “chapter” book (from the J Fiction collection) or 10 picture books each week of the program. Reading may be tracked on a paper form or online at roswell-nm.beanstack.org/reader365. Earn a prize and a punch in your card when checking out one book or 10 picture books. Complete six punches during the eight-week program to earn a chance in a raffle. The last day to turn in your punch card is July 28. The raffle prizes are a Kids708 Tablet or an Amazon Fire HD10. Winners will be announced Tuesday, Aug. 1, on the library Facebook page.