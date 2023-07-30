As you wander through the aisle at your favorite supermarket during these hot summer months here in Chaves County, there is typically no shortage or lack of variety of sunscreens or sunblocks available. They serve as a colorful reminder and often shout from the shelves “Please Use Me.” The skin is the largest organ of the body and it’s up to us to protect it. Skin cancer is the most common type of cancer in the United States. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, one in five Americans will develop skin cancer in their lifetime.
Areas of high elevation, clear skies and the high, reflective desert found throughout New Mexico landscapes leads to an increased exposure to UV rays. Here, in Chaves County, we also tend to enjoy a year-round warm climate which increases exposure to the sun as we spend more time outdoors. On a mid-summer day, a fair-skinned person can get sunburned within nine minutes!
Keep in mind not all sunscreens and sunblocks are created equal. There are a few rules of thumb to keep in mind.
· Just as with foods, check the expiration dates — stored properly, sunscreens are generally good for up to three years after purchase.
· Sunblock: These products often appear white on the skin and reflect the sun’s rays keeping them from reaching the skin.
· Sunscreen: Look for products labeled with SPF 30. It's important to note that a higher SPF does not mean that you can stay out in the sun longer. Remember, to reapply every couple hours as ingredients break down with sunlight exposure. It’s also important to note that sunscreens are not waterproof or sweatproof so reapply after swimming or exercise.
According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) individuals with certain characteristics are at a great risk of developing skin cancer, these characteristics include:
· A lighter natural skin color.
· Skin that burns, freckles, reddens easily, or becomes painful in the sun.
· Certain types and a large number of moles.
· A family history of skin cancer.
· A personal history of skin cancer.
Although some individuals are at a higher risk for developing skin cancer, everyone should develop smart everyday habits to safely enjoy the outdoors. Here are some simple preventative measures to practice every day.
· Hats: choose hats that have a wide brim to cover your scalp, eyes, ears, face and neck.
· Sunglasses: choose glasses that wrap around and provide 100% UV protection
· Clothing: choose dark-colored fabrics with a tight weave and select garments that are long-sleeved, long skirts or pants. If you can see through the fabric UV rays can get through as well.
· Timing: Limit your time outdoors between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. when the sun’s rays are the strongest and seek shade often.
Understanding our personal history and completing self-exams often can help catch potentially dangerous cancers early. Self-examinations should be done on a monthly basis. You will need a few common household items to get started including a bright light, full-length mirror, hand mirror, chairs, and a blow dryer. The Skin Cancer Foundation provides step-by-step instructions on how to perform a self-examination or see the NMSU Skin Cancer publication (I-106) by Sonja Koukel at aces.nmsu.edu/pubs.
Be sun smart this summer.