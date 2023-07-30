As you wander through the aisle at your favorite supermarket during these hot summer months here in Chaves County, there is typically no shortage or lack of variety of sunscreens or sunblocks available. They serve as a colorful reminder and often shout from the shelves “Please Use Me.” The skin is the largest organ of the body and it’s up to us to protect it. Skin cancer is the most common type of cancer in the United States. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, one in five Americans will develop skin cancer in their lifetime.

Areas of high elevation, clear skies and the high, reflective desert found throughout New Mexico landscapes leads to an increased exposure to UV rays. Here, in Chaves County, we also tend to enjoy a year-round warm climate which increases exposure to the sun as we spend more time outdoors. On a mid-summer day, a fair-skinned person can get sunburned within nine minutes!