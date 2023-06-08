The members of the Sunrise Optimist Club are taking orders for Krispy Kreme doughnuts. Due to the increase of prices for us, we will be charging $12 a dozen, glazed or chocolate.

All orders have to be in by June 17. If you are interested in ordering any Krispy Kreme doughnuts, you may call the following numbers and talk to a club member, (420–9420), (317–3935), (420–1738), (473–1652), (420–9421)