The members of the Sunrise Optimist Club are taking orders for Krispy Kreme doughnuts. Due to the increase of prices for us, we will be charging $12 a dozen, glazed or chocolate.
All orders have to be in by June 17. If you are interested in ordering any Krispy Kreme doughnuts, you may call the following numbers and talk to a club member, (420–9420), (317–3935), (420–1738), (473–1652), (420–9421)
You will be able to pick up your donuts June 21, 8 a.m. until 9 a.m. on the west side of the convention center. We will deliver those homebound and businesses, where they are already at work.
If you are not interested in eating the Krispy Kreme doughnuts, you can buy a dozen or so and donate them to the first responders in Roswell.
The funds raised will go for the many youth projects the Sunrise Optimist conducts each year. We would like to thank the citizens of Roswell for always making this a popular and successful endeavor.
If you would like to know more about the Sunrise Optimist Club, and how you can be a member, contact our membership chairman, Roger K. Burnett at 575-420–9420.