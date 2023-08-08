The benefits of a good summer vacation go well beyond having a good time. Taking a vacation can reduce stress levels and decrease the risk of chronic conditions like heart disease, stroke and type 2 diabetes. Time off also is associated with greater happiness and improved job performance when you return to the office. And, while we all know a little time away from work is critical to health and well-being, 55% of Americans fail to use all of their paid time off given by employers.

According to a study by the World Health Organization (WHO), 745,000 people died in 2016 from stroke and heart disease that was associated to some degree with working long hours. The study also found those who work more than 55 hours per week are at a 35% higher risk of stroke and a 17% higher risk of dying from heart disease than those working 35 - 40 hours a week.