The City of Roswell Solid Waste Department has temporarily adjusted its process for bulk-trash collection in order to continue the service while dealing with staffing limitations.

Residents are asked to call the department at 575-624-6746 to request a grapple truck come to pick up trash that is too large for standard trash bins. If an employee is not available to answer a call, the caller should leave their name, phone number and specific address behind which the bulk trash is to be picked up. Residents who call with this information will be placed on a list and grapple trucks will reference the list to conduct trash collection on Wednesdays and Saturdays as staffing and time permit.