Locals share what they are thankful for
Thanksgiving — one of the most beloved holidays in the U.S. as many surveys say. Families and friends get together to enjoy each other's company, to share a feast and watch football. After the hardship the pandemic brought, this year’s holiday is precious for many families in Roswell. Some of them want to share their gratefulness for friends, services, local businesses and even strangers they encountered over the year. The following messages came in via email and Facebook:
“I’ll shop 100% local (SE NM), just like last year and will buy from mom & pop shops. Very little will be purchased from big box stores. My dollar may not go as far but they’ll be thankful for it and it might help make a difference locally. So many things to be thankful for but ultimately I’m most thankful for our health. I wouldn’t have nearly as many things to be thankful for if we (hubby and me) weren’t healthy.”
— Becky Wegener Thomas
“I am thankful for so many things, but one category that comes to mind that I am so thankful for are my two ‘work families.’ I work at Grace Community Church and Century 21. The people I work with I can truly say are like family to me. They are a support when life is hard and we laugh a lot together. Those two things mean the world to me.”
— Brenda Lee
“After so much heartache with a pandemic, and headache over elections, I'm thankful for the things that truly matter — family, friends, and another day on Earth to enjoy both.”
— Dan Coleman
“I’m thankful for God’s mercy and grace! For my 6 grandchildren! Two were born at 25 and 23 weeks, we were told they wouldn’t live and (today) they are 7 and 6 years old! I’m thankful for my life! Blessed beyond measure!”
— Conise Yates
“After having two emergency back surgeries and starting recovering, you have a full reflection for what you’re thankful for. We are thankful for God's blessings in times of adversity. We are thankful for our family, and especially each other without which we may not have made it. We are thankful for our First United Methodist Church family and all of their prayers and support. We are thankful for our American Legion Post No. 61 family and their support. We are thankful for living in the United States of America. We are challenged to make things better and agree to disagree. God Bless America. We are thankful that Air Force won the Commander in Chief's Trophy for the 23rd time this year.”
— Candy Ernzen and Mark E. Rowland, Air Force Veteran
“First I am thankful for the love of my Lord Jesus Christ who gives us family, grace, and a bountiful harvest. I am thankful for the hardships we endure for it gives us the opportunity to be thankful for new beginnings.”
— Kim Graves
“I am thankful what I do (art); for what I love (God, family, friends, and teaching); and for our community!”
— Tammy Alvarez
“This holiday I am very thankful for my husband Craig being strong while fighting cancer and going through treatments and thank God for my son Alexander, always being around to lend a helping hand. … My husband would always take me to Albuquerque to do the holiday shopping, but due to circumstances we are not able to go. The main thing is that as family we are always united.”
— Monica Lysak
“I'm thankful for a lot of things, but right now I think I am most thankful for the support system I have developed that encouraged me so much during my college education. If I hadn't developed such a good foundation of friends, family, and colleagues to rely on during the most trying times of my degree plan I don't think I would have made it to the end of my Associates Degree. Of everyone, Scott’s support has been the most important to me, as he is the first partner I have had that actively encouraged and supported my educational goals and I am so grateful for him. And my daughter's constant love and praise, and her patience and understanding that what I have been working towards in college is something that can improve our lives and has ultimately inspired her to go to college herself. And I am so grateful for the opportunity to inspire her and teach her how important an education is and for her pride and confidence and patience in me.”
— Hallet Montgomery
“This year I’m thankful that I can show gratitude to my friends, family and community! This year, I have picked up a few new skills and hobbies; including pottery, stained glass and lapidary (gem stones). Thank you city of Roswell for providing classes to community members. Gratitude also going out to MainStreet Roswell for hosting the Roswell Farmers Market! And to all of my friends and family that stopped by to grab a tea or goodies from the market. I am most grateful to wake up every morning and to spend time with my family, do something kind for a stranger or to try something new that scares me, just a little!”
— Jeneva Martinez