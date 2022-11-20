Roswell City Hall and other city administration offices will be closed for Thanksgiving on Thursday and Friday. Other city facilities and city services may have adjusted schedules to accommodate the Thanksgiving holiday.
The Roswell Public Library and the Roswell Museum will be closed Thursday and Friday. Both will reopen Saturday.
The Roswell Recreation and Aquatic Center will be closed Thursday but will reopen Friday with reduced hours of 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Spring River Zoo and Roswell Visitor Center will be closed Thanksgiving Day, but will reopen Friday.
The Roswell Adult Center will close Thanksgiving Day and reopen the following Monday, Nov. 28.
City bus service and trash pickup will be altered because of the holiday.
Roswell Transit will not operate buses on Thanksgiving Day. Buses will be in operation Friday on Main Street from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call-in pick-up requests on other streets will also be available Friday.
The Solid Waste Department’s trash pickup for the week of Nov. 21 has been adjusted for the holiday. Areas normally serviced Monday and Thursday will have their trash containers picked up Monday and Wednesday. Areas normally serviced Tuesday and Friday will have their trash containers picked up Tuesday and Saturday.
The landfill will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and on Friday, but will reopen Saturday.