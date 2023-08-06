Pesticides are either loved or feared and whichever camp you are in the slogan above should be known. Pesticides are a valuable tool, but should never be considered the be all end all for managing and controlling pests. Pesticides should only be one tool in your toolbox and used according to the label.
The “label is the law” is a common saying for pesticide industry. That is because the label found on a pesticide, whether natural or modern chemistry marvel, is a legal document that the applicator is required to follow. Pesticides in agricultural, commercial, and public applications are heavily regulated by the EPA and NMDA with regular inspections. They are required to meet specific requirements in order to purchase and apply specific pesticides in their respective fields. They are required to pass tests on their knowledge of their specific fields, and in the case of a commercial license are required to have at least two years of experience to even apply for a license. On top of that, they are required to take so many Continuing Educational Units (CEUs) within a given amount of time, usually one to five years, to maintain their license. This is a good thing. It requires those who utilize pesticides to be familiar with the use and safety of the products they use.
Over the counter pesticides that most homeowners utilize have no such training or educational requirements. What many homeowners do not know is the slogan we started this article with, “The Label is the Law”. Even for you the label of the pesticide you purchase and utilize at your home is a legal document that you are required to follow. That goes for “organic” or “natural” pesticides as well. The label will define the proper use of a pesticide, rates, locations it can be utilized and mixing instructions to name a few. These are important if you want the best results and to protect the environment. We will discuss some of the steps to follow when selecting and utilizing a pesticide.
Proper pesticide for the proper pest. Just because the pesticide is a type of herbicide does not mean it controls the weed you are trying to target. The first key to proper pesticide use is identifying the pest. Specific pesticides are highly effective on specific pests while others are considered generalist pesticides. If you have properly identified the problem pest you can
check the label to confirm it controls the desired pest. If you have aphids, you want an insecticide that will control aphids. If you spray a pesticide not intended to control aphids you are wasting time, money and unnecessarily spraying a pesticide off label. Knowing the exact biology or identification of each pest can be difficult but utilize your resources, such as your local Cooperative Extension Service.
Know where you can apply that pesticide! So, let us say we have already established that our pesticide controls the pest we need to control, next we need to check if the pest is in a location we can we use it. Some over the counter pesticides are labeled for structural pest control to create a barrier around a building, but aphids are on the label. However, it is not labeled for use on plants or vegetables where the aphids are a problem. While the pesticide can kill the pest we have, we cannot use it where the pest is a problem. Not only do we want a pesticide that will control the pest, but we also want one that can be utilized in our specific situation.
Application is key. There is a common misconception that “if a little is good, a lot is better”. This is wrong on so many levels! As we have already discussed, the label is the law, and on that label is the rate to utilize for the pest you want to control. The first reason not to apply more than the labeled rate is that it is a legal requirement. The second reason is that pesticide has been studied intensely to evaluate it for optimal control, and going over and under the registered rate can lead to resistance. Resistance can be its own topic but is essentially the inherited ability of an organism to no longer be affected by a pesticide. It can also lead to negative ecological and health complications that none of us want.
When to apply is important as well. Application timing is very important for control of a pest. Application of a pre-emergent herbicide will not have any effect on weeds that have already emerged out of the soil and are actively growing. Applying an insecticide after the insect has moved on, or past the susceptible life stage will have no effect on the insect pest. This goes back to proper identification of your pest species and understanding the biology.
How often should you apply the pesticide? Just because the pest is not dead in 20 seconds, does not mean you should treat it again. Giving the product time to work, depending on the pest and environmental conditions, it could take some time. Most pesticides will have a listed time in which to retreat a pest or location. Many times, it is a 7-, 14-, or 21-day retreat (double check the label of your specific product). Follow the label, if it says to retreat that area then do the follow-up when it says, not before. And don’t be surprised if you don’t get the best control without the follow-up.
Remember the next time you have an issue, think through the problem, and make sure to follow the label. The label is full of all the information you need to control your pests. What pest is the product registered to control, where can the product be used, how should you apply the product, when should it be applied, how often should it be applied and even when the crop or area can be eaten or reentered after the application.
For more information, every third Saturday of the month, we have a live horticulture related presentation at the Roswell Public Library called Gardening at the Library. This month’s topic will be Pecan Weevil Trap Building on August 19th at 10:00 am. The first 15 attendees will leave with a trap they build in the class! For other gardening advice or information please reach out to me at our office at 575-622-3210 or by email at dgarnett@nmsu.edu.