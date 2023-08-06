Labels

The labels are there to help you use the product correctly and efficiently. 

 Clarke Condé Photo

Pesticides are either loved or feared and whichever camp you are in the slogan above should be known. Pesticides are a valuable tool, but should never be considered the be all end all for managing and controlling pests. Pesticides should only be one tool in your toolbox and used according to the label.

The “label is the law” is a common saying for pesticide industry. That is because the label found on a pesticide, whether natural or modern chemistry marvel, is a legal document that the applicator is required to follow. Pesticides in agricultural, commercial, and public applications are heavily regulated by the EPA and NMDA with regular inspections. They are required to meet specific requirements in order to purchase and apply specific pesticides in their respective fields. They are required to pass tests on their knowledge of their specific fields, and in the case of a commercial license are required to have at least two years of experience to even apply for a license. On top of that, they are required to take so many Continuing Educational Units (CEUs) within a given amount of time, usually one to five years, to maintain their license. This is a good thing. It requires those who utilize pesticides to be familiar with the use and safety of the products they use.