The circle trap

The circle trap is an easy way to figure out if your pecan tree has pecan weevils. 

 Submitted Photo

Who doesn’t love pecans? New Mexico has been one of the nation’s largest producers of pecans annually, usually second or third. Chaves County has been the third largest producer of pecans in New Mexico, producing over 9.2 million pounds of pecans in 2020. Pecan trees have become a symbol of success and forward-thinking agriculture. This symbol is now found in many of our own backyards, mine included. One of the reasons for our success in producing pecans is the lack of native pests and our arid climate. Pecans are not native to New Mexico, so many of the natural pests commonly found in pecans are not present to affect our trees. Our arid climate makes it difficult for fungal and bacterial diseases to establish in our fields and trees. Due to these factors, we can produce pecans with less potential loss and use fewer inputs in the process.

That doesn’t mean we have no pests of pecans; various aphids and the pecan nut case bearer have been affecting pecan producers for many years. But these pests can be readily monitored and controlled when we take proactive measures. One of the most detrimental insect pests in the pecan industry is the pecan weevil. Up until a few years ago, we were weevil free! Unfortunately, the pecan weevil was brought into New Mexico through the purchase of a tree out of Texas. The unknowing homeowner purchased the tree, as many of us would, wanting the benefit of their own pecan tree; shade from the summer heat and delicious pecans. Found within the soil of that root ball were pecan weevils, that emerged and started to spread.