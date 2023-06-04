Who doesn’t love pecans? New Mexico has been one of the nation’s largest producers of pecans annually, usually second or third. Chaves County has been the third largest producer of pecans in New Mexico, producing over 9.2 million pounds of pecans in 2020. Pecan trees have become a symbol of success and forward-thinking agriculture. This symbol is now found in many of our own backyards, mine included. One of the reasons for our success in producing pecans is the lack of native pests and our arid climate. Pecans are not native to New Mexico, so many of the natural pests commonly found in pecans are not present to affect our trees. Our arid climate makes it difficult for fungal and bacterial diseases to establish in our fields and trees. Due to these factors, we can produce pecans with less potential loss and use fewer inputs in the process.
That doesn’t mean we have no pests of pecans; various aphids and the pecan nut case bearer have been affecting pecan producers for many years. But these pests can be readily monitored and controlled when we take proactive measures. One of the most detrimental insect pests in the pecan industry is the pecan weevil. Up until a few years ago, we were weevil free! Unfortunately, the pecan weevil was brought into New Mexico through the purchase of a tree out of Texas. The unknowing homeowner purchased the tree, as many of us would, wanting the benefit of their own pecan tree; shade from the summer heat and delicious pecans. Found within the soil of that root ball were pecan weevils, that emerged and started to spread.
So, what is the pecan weevil, and why is it so destructive? The pecan weevil is a “snout beetle” and is native to the eastern part of the U.S. where pecan trees are native. The pecan weevil is so destructive because it destroys the most important part of the pecan tree, the pecan nuts. The pecan weevil emerges from the soil at the end of July to feed and lay eggs in nuts through the end of September. When the adult weevil emerges, it looks around for a pecan tree then will fly to the trunk and climb up to find developing nuts. The female weevils will feed on the pecan nuts in the “water stage”, which will kill the nut. As they continue to emerge and mate the female weevils will begin to lay eggs in maturing pecans. The female weevil will chew into the shuck and lay her eggs into that hole. When the larval form of the weevil hatches, they feed on the developing nutmeat, the part we also enjoy. When the larvae is finished feeding and maturing in the nut, it will burrow out through the pecan shell and shuck, creating a BB-sized hole. The larvae will then drop down to the soil and dig down up to 3 feet deep. The
larvae will pupate in that soil and eventually emerge the following July as an adult weevil, although some can stay in the soil as long as two years. See NMSU Circular 683.
So, you may be asking, why does this matter to me? Well, one reason is that Chaves County is under a NMDA Pecan Weevil Quarantine. This quarantine is designed to limit the spread of the pecan weevil from infected counties to weevil-free counties in New Mexico. NMDA has also confirmed that the weevil is predominantly found in urban backyards, less so in our production orchards. So, ground zero is in our backyards, and the burden to find them is on all of us. Anyone with a pecan tree could be harboring the pecan weevil without knowing it. Luckily, we can utilize its biological timing against it.
From the end of July to the end of September, we can monitor for the adults utilizing circle traps. These traps are not a means of control, only a means of locating populations of weevils. These circle traps are easy to make, and we host pecan weevil trap-building workshops at the Chaves County Extension Office in July, so watch our Facebook page for when those workshops will be. Another way to monitor for the weevil is to carefully inspect our pecans when we harvest them in the late fall and winter. When inspecting your pecans look for that BB-sized hole in the shell and shuck of pecans. Utilizing NMDA-certified pecan buyers that have been trained to inspect for pecan weevils is another important step! Do not ship unshelled pecans to friends or family members in pecan-weevil-free counties. Freezing your pecans for 14 days can kill any weevils still in the pecans.
The pecan industry in New Mexico, and especially Chaves County, is too important to our community to turn a blind eye to the pecan weevil. Please, if you have pecans, be vigilant about monitoring your pecans for the pecan weevil. If you think you may have pecan weevils contact me at our office at the number below or contact the NMDA Inspector. NMDA also has a free treatment plan in place for homeowners to stop the spread of the evil pecan weevil.
For more information, every third Saturday of the month, we have a live horticulture-related presentation at the Roswell Public Library called Gardening at the Library. This month’s topic will be Planting from Seed and Summer Squash on June 17th at 10:00 am. For other gardening advice or information please reach out to me at our office at 575-622-3210 or by email at dgarnett@nmsu.edu.