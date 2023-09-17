September 18
Roswell Museum Board of Trustees, 4 p.m., 1101 N. Richardson Ave.
Roswell Parks and Recreation Commission, 5:30 p.m., Parks Administration Office, 1101 E. 4th St.
Hagerman Board of Education, 6 p.m., Hagerman Middle School Boardroom, 406 N. Cambridge Ave.
September 19
South Park Cemetery Board, 4 p.m., 3101 S. Main St., conference room
Cancelled: Roswell Public Safety Committee Meeting
September 21
Chaves County Commissioners, 9 a.m., Administration Building, 1 St. Mary's Pl.
