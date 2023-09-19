Katherine A. Baugh M.D.

The thyroid gland is located in the neck just below the larynx (voice box) and it generally goes unnoticed. When it functions properly the gland produces the hormone thyroxine, which regulates your heartbeat, metabolism, calcium retention, protein production, internal temperature and energy levels. Thyroid conditions affect millions of Americans and typically result from an overactive or underactive thyroid gland. The body requires a very specific amount of thyroxine and abnormal levels can lead to serious complications throughout the body.

The overproduction of thyroxine is called hyperthyroidism. A person experiencing the symptoms of an overactive thyroid may notice some of the following: