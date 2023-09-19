The thyroid gland is located in the neck just below the larynx (voice box) and it generally goes unnoticed. When it functions properly the gland produces the hormone thyroxine, which regulates your heartbeat, metabolism, calcium retention, protein production, internal temperature and energy levels. Thyroid conditions affect millions of Americans and typically result from an overactive or underactive thyroid gland. The body requires a very specific amount of thyroxine and abnormal levels can lead to serious complications throughout the body.
The overproduction of thyroxine is called hyperthyroidism. A person experiencing the symptoms of an overactive thyroid may notice some of the following:
· Hand and finger tremors;
· Nervousness or anxiety;
· An enlarged thyroid gland that may appear swollen.
Often a physician can diagnose and treat hyperthyroidism, but may not be able to pinpoint a cause. Possible causes may include an autoimmune disorder called Graves’ disease, benign lumps causing an enlargement of the thyroid, or inflammation of the gland. While it may be difficult for a physician to determine the cause of an overactive thyroid, it is treatable. Your physician will decide the best course of treatment based on the severity of your symptoms, your age and overall health. Some options for treatment may include:
· Radioactive iodine — Usually administered as a pill or liquid, it is absorbed by the thyroid causing it to shrink, slowing the gland’s activities.
· Anti-thyroid medications — Certain drugs can prevent the thyroid from producing too much thyroxine.
· Beta blockers — Typically used in the treatment of high blood pressure, beta blockers may help manage symptoms, such as a rapid heart rate.
· Surgery — In some cases a thyroidectomy (the removal of part or all of the thyroid gland) is necessary to correct hyperthyroidism.
If the thyroid gland produces too little thyroxine, it is called hypothyroidism. The symptoms of hypothyroidism may include:
· Join pain and swelling;
· An elevated blood cholesterol.
Hypothyroidism can result from prolonged inflammation of the thyroid gland, which damages the cells that produce thyroxine. The most common cause is an autoimmune disease called Hashimoto’s thyroiditis, in which the body’s immune system triggers inflammation of the thyroid. Hypothyroidism can also be caused by some medical treatments used to correct hyperthyroidism, which can result in an excessive amount of damage to thyroid cells and the inability to produce enough thyroxine. Less often, the condition may be caused by a congenital disease, pregnancy or iodine deficiency. The most common treatment of hypothyroidism is hormone therapy with a synthetic version of thyroxine. This corrects thyroid hormone levels, eliminating most symptoms.
Thyroid conditions are often easy to diagnose and, with early detection of the disorders, a physician can treat the symptoms and their causes. However, if the disorders progress without proper treatment, serious and potentially fatal complications such as heart arrhythmias and heart failure can result. Consult a physician if you experience the symptoms of hyperthyroidism or hypothyroidism.
