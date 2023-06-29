The world turned rainbow on Monday as 4-H students gathered at the Chaves County Extension Office, 200 E. Chisum St., to wrap up their June arts and crafts workshop with four sessions covering acrylic paint pouring, yarn painting, pencil drawing and a “free art” day.
Molly Pirtle, 14, creates a sunset out of fuchsia, amethyst, aquamarine and midnight-blue yarn. She and other children in 4-H plan to enter a range of projects in the Chaves County Fair in July.
“Last year, we had close to 850 indoor exhibits,” Kerri Pirtle says, co-superintendent of home economics and general entries. “We have judges come in and judge the categories.”
Most recently, the Chaves County 4-H youth development program had 28 novice and junior members attend the Southeast District Contest, a three-day event open to 4-H youth ages 9-13.
Molly’s painting reveals a dedication to craft and detail, with symmetrical lines and carefully pressed yarn.
“What you do is take a canvas and sketch out what you want to do,” she explains. “And then you glue some yarn on. It's really simple. It's just time-consuming doing all the tiny rows of glue and then the rows of yarn.”
According to Tamara Schubert, 4-H Family and Consumer Sciences (FCS) Agent at the Chaves County Extension Office, the 4-H program provides opportunities for young people to develop leadership and management skills, positive self-esteem, effective communication skills, a solid sense of personal responsibility and the ability to make sound decisions.
“Some people tend to categorize 4-H as only agriculture,” Pirtle says. “But the kids do sewing, baking, quilting. They show dairy goats. They ride horses in the horse show. Our leathercraft volunteer comes in tomorrow. And we have a dog class.
“They’ve got a lot of social skills going on, lots of leadership skills. With many of our projects, we try to tie in community service.”
Molly uses a pencil eraser to push tangerine string above a camel-colored sun. “I added texture by doing different lines and circular movements and waves for the pink. Then I chose the colors I see in a sunset. I don't know if I put them in the right order, but I don't think it matters.”
Indeed, in many 4-H activities, a person casts imagination onto blank canvas. Molly and the other children see the world from an artist’s perspective. Mulberry and goldenrod, pistachio green and peacock blue make their visions sparkle.
Emmett, 8, coils a golden sun with lemon-yellow string and describes his process for making art. “I thought about when we went to our ranch in Texas,” he says. He points to two animals behind a gate. “Those are our turkeys Marcy and Happy.”
The children laugh at the suggestion Happy earned the name by being happy. “Not to Mazie!” Emmett says. Mazie, 12, exclaims, “He jumps on my back!”
“He attacks her,” Emmett clarifies, laughing.
Josie, 11, makes a cotton candy pink flower with a yellow center. “I like the light blue with the pink. It could be a sky but not necessarily.”
The children talk about the “rule of thirds” for taking photographs. They’ve taken a photography class as part of their 4-H curriculum.
“Whatever you're taking a picture of, you don't want it to be in the very center,” Molly says. “You want it to be in one of the four corners.”
“Then it will look more interesting,” adds Emmett. The four bottles of glue near his painting suggest enthusiasm for the project.
“Or you can cover the entire canvas like this.” Josie holds up her painting with the wide pink flower.
Mazie works on pouring arts, a type of painting. “I chose two colors, and I added this to the paint” — she gestures to a bottle of Flood, a paint thinner — “and it makes it not super clumpy when it pours.”
Mazie doesn’t have limitations on her creation: she waits, Bob Ross-style, for a happy accident, not to be confused with the happy accident that happens when her turkey attacks.
“I used a Popsicle stick, and I did that to make the lines.” Mazie moves her hand above the canvas, painted aqua like the ocean with candy apple red swirls. “I poured the paint in different directions. Swirly.”
The kids must submit their work to the County Fair by July 21. “During the fair, we have livestock shows, and the indoor exhibits are open for the community to see what the kids are doing.”
“I’m entering like 42 things,” says Molly. The camel-colored sun topped with orange yarn is nearly complete.
Turkeys will be at the fair, no doubt, so keep your eye out for Happy. Seeing the world from an artist’s perspective, as the kids do in 4-H, means possibilities unfold everywhere.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.