The world turned rainbow on Monday as 4-H students gathered at the Chaves County Extension Office, 200 E. Chisum St., to wrap up their June arts and crafts workshop with four sessions covering acrylic paint pouring, yarn painting, pencil drawing and a “free art” day.

Molly Pirtle, 14, creates a sunset out of fuchsia, amethyst, aquamarine and midnight-blue yarn. She and other children in 4-H plan to enter a range of projects in the Chaves County Fair in July.