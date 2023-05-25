The Roswell Planning and Zoning Commission has approved a zone change and preliminary plat as well as a recommendation of the final plat to the City Council for new residential construction on the south side in the 800 to 1100 blocks of East Country Club Road.

Commissioners voted on the requests Tuesday evening after a public hearing about the 3.5-acre site composed of two lots, both of which are being proposed for building 18 townhouses near Goddard High School. The high school uses property on both sides of East Country Club. On the south side of the street are seven GHS ball fields.