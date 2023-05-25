The Roswell Planning and Zoning Commission has approved a zone change and preliminary plat as well as a recommendation of the final plat to the City Council for new residential construction on the south side in the 800 to 1100 blocks of East Country Club Road.
Commissioners voted on the requests Tuesday evening after a public hearing about the 3.5-acre site composed of two lots, both of which are being proposed for building 18 townhouses near Goddard High School. The high school uses property on both sides of East Country Club. On the south side of the street are seven GHS ball fields.
Todd Wagener of Wagener Engineering spoke at the commission meeting and served as the agent for the owners, Phillip and Nicole Shackelford, of Goddard Ridge Estates.
“We think it’s going to be a really nice development,” Wagener said.
He also predicts that some of the dwellings will be considered by at least some potential buyers as real estate investments and become rental units.
Converting the existing residential zone from R-3 to R-4 will allow the site to contain more attached townhouse-style dwellings than the current zoning. Only two townhouses can be attached now, according to the staff report.
This housing is considered an infill, high-density residential development. It will also add new housing to the city. Staff also noted in their report that nearly 86% of Roswell's housing was constructed before 1990.
Planning and Zoning staff explained that there would be no traffic exiting the location on the south side. A drainage channel will also keep traffic from going in and out on that end of the site. Garbage would be picked up from designated locations off of the roadway, according to staff.
Tom Jennings, a former Roswell mayor and brother of Mayor Timothy Jennings, said he was in opposition to the project.
The development would have only two ways for residents to enter and exit East Country Club, a minor arterial road. And there is the potential for increased traffic dangers with more dwellings so close to GHS as well as nearby Del Norte Elementary School, he noted.
Jennings then asked a question: “We can build subdivisions without alleys now?”
“Yes,” City Engineer Louis Najar responded.
Najar told the commissioners that he supported the project. It's recommended for approval by planning and zoning staff as well.
Jennings asked how someone should develop the property to the south of the townhouses.
Najar said it would require “good planning.”
At one point, Jennings delved into fire code issues concerning the design of the dwellings themselves.
It was pointed out by Commissioner Jesse McDaniel that the Planning and Zoning Commission doesn’t “consider the fire code” when members make their decisions.
Those issues are worked out before the commissioners have to handle them, McDaniel explained.
“The area has gone through significant change over the years,” Najar noted before the commission vote.
Roswell, he said, has outgrown the need for the rural-suburban zoning district, which is a single-family residential location that calls for just one dwelling per 2.5 acres. It permits agriculture, animals and livestock, home occupations, single-family detached dwellings and temporary real estate offices during subdivision development. It can also be the location of publicly owned stations for fire and police service, parks, playgrounds and related buildings. An array of special uses can also be considered on these sites, according to the zoning code.
City councilors will decide whether to approve the final plat for this property.
Past item discussed
An appeal was filed against a commission decision made in April to grant a request to change property at 107 N. Kentucky Ave. from a residential to a commercial-use zone.
Jennings filed that appeal, which will be heard and decided on by the city council. He spoke against that decision during the commission meeting last month and identified himself as a property owner in the neighborhood at the time. This matter was heard by commissioners after the East Country Club requests.
City Attorney Hess Yntema said the appeal process is a quasi-judicial hearing.
Yntema asked the commission for additional documents to prepare for the matter, such as findings of fact. The commissioners, however, determined that the meeting minutes should suffice and withstand the appeal.
“If there isn’t something in writing, there’s very little the council can do” to uphold the commission's decision, he said.
Yntema also explained that successful appeals come under three categories: a mistake in the code, whether the use matches that of the surrounding properties or if the use benefits the community.
A property owner, as well as someone affected by a decision under certain circumstances, can appeal a decision made by the Planning and Zoning Commission.
