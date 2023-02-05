Two Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell teachers have received awards from the National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development (NISOD). The 2023 honorees are Dusty Baker, academic director of technical education and welding program director and instructor, and Tory Norris, nursing instructor.
NISOD’s Excellence Awards recognize men and women each year who have demonstrated an outstanding commitment and contribution to their students and colleagues.
Baker has worked at ENMU-Roswell for more than 13 years as full-time faculty member. Prior to his full-time status, he taught as an adjunct instructor for five years. Baker has an Associate of Applied Science degree in welding technology from ENMU-Roswell, and he is a certified welding inspector and certified welding educator under the American Welding Society standards. Baker is also a certified Lincoln Electric Educational Partnership School (LEEPS) instructor.
“I would like to thank my peers for nominating me for this award,” said Baker. “I have nominated others for this award over the years and it felt great to give them the opportunity to be celebrated for their hard work and achievements. I greatly appreciate the nominations.”
Baker said he likes to see people grow. “When you meet a student, fresh out of high school, and watch them grow and learn all the way to college graduation, it is a humbling and proud moment that keeps me coming back every day. Now, being a director for a few years, I have the chance to communicate better with administration and faculty to form better relations and create an overall better learning environment for our students.”
Norris joined the ENMU-Roswell nursing faculty in November 2021. She is a registered nurse and received her Associate of Science in nursing from ENMU-Roswell. She received a Bachelor of Science in nursing and Master of Science in nursing with an emphasis in leadership in health care organizations from Grand Canyon University. She is a certified emergency nurse (CEN) and a trauma certified registered nurse (TCRN).
“As a nurse, my goal has always been to provide care in such a way that I am able to positively impact my patients’ situation, day or life,” said Norris. “As a nurse educator, I am able to teach students how to provide care that is similarly impactful to their patients’ life. I find great satisfaction in the fact that the future nurses I teach will each go on to positively touch so many lives throughout their nursing careers.”
Norris said she is incredibly honored to receive this award. “I know that there are so many wonderful faculty members here at ENMU-Roswell, and to be selected to receive this award is a true honor. I deeply appreciate those that nominated and selected me to receive this recognition.”
Baker, Norris and other Excellence Award recipients will be recognized during NISOD’s annual International Conference on Teaching and Leadership Excellence, held this year May 27-30 in Austin, Texas. Excellence Awards recipients receive a specially cast, pewter medallion on a ribbon.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.