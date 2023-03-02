The United Way of Chaves County allocated $265,014 in grants to 27 area organizations and programs in 2022.
Updates about the local United Way organization were given during an annual meeting Tuesday at the Roswell Convention Center attended by volunteers, donors and community members.
“I know at our church we have a sizable part of our budget that is set aside to help those who need it the most,” said Pastor Doug Austin, the 2023 board president and a pastor at Country Club Church of Christ. “But what we have along with so many other churches cannot even meet some of the minimum requirements of this community, and that is why United Way of Chaves County is so important.”
He added that governments, community organizations, nonprofits and churches all have a role in building and supporting communities.
The awards ranged from $32,000, which went to the Community Kitchen to support its efforts to provide free meals to residents in need, to $240 for a local cancer fund. Those receiving grants of $30,000 to $1,884 were the American Red Cross, the Assurance Home, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southeastern New Mexico, Boys and Girls Club of Chaves and Lincoln Counties, Boy Scouts Conquistador Council, Chaves County CASA (Court-Appointed Special Advocates), Chaves County Health Council, Chaves County JOY Centers, Down Syndrome Foundation of Southeast New Mexico, Girl Scouts of the Desert Southwest, Loaves and Fishes, Midway Youth and Family Development, Reflections & Recovery, Roswell Literacy Council, The Roswell Refuge, the Salvation Army and Wings for LIFE.
The new executive director, Laura Weathers, thanked the board of directors, volunteers and the 2022 fundraising campaign chairs; Warren Yehl, CEO of Eastern New Mexico Medical Center, and Barbara Yehl, president of the Lighthouse Foster and Adoption Support.
According to a letter by the Yehls included with the annual meeting materials, they and other volunteers and donors reached the $400,000 fundraising goal while “learning more about the unique ways you each service this community.”
Major corporate sponsors, called “compadres,” were Albertsons Market, Armstrong Energy Corp., Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell, KOBR TV, First American Bank, Pioneer Bank and Xcel Energy.
Financial information also was presented. The group reported a balanced 2022 operating budget of $186,756 in revenues and in-kind support, as well as expenses. Financial statements for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021, showed total assets of $4.28 million, including $3.6 million in investments. Total assets increased by $306,243, or 7.7%, from the prior year. Investments grew by $596,514, or 19.9%.
Carolyn Mitchell, the immediate past president of the United Way of Chaves County Foundation, started in 1981, said the group received more than $160,000 in donations in 2022. She added that its fund balances decreased some during the year due to investment market volatility.
“The foundation is established simply to accumulate funds, manage those funds for the benefit of the operational budget of the United Way,” Mitchell said. “Significantly anyone that raises money for the United Way annual campaign can say every dollar … is going to an agency.”
