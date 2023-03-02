United Way leaders

United Way of Chaves County provided funding to 27 area organizations and projects in 2022, as explained during a Tuesday annual meeting at the Roswell Convention Center. From left are Carolyn Mitchell, past president of the United Way of Chaves County Foundation; Laura Weathers, executive director of United Way; and Pastor Doug Austin, 2023 United Way board president.

 Lisa Dunlap Photo

The United Way of Chaves County allocated $265,014 in grants to 27 area organizations and programs in 2022.

Updates about the local United Way organization were given during an annual meeting Tuesday at the Roswell Convention Center attended by volunteers, donors and community members.