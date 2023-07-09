LORDSBURG — Danli Valdez, along with horse Hatty, of Hidalgo County, recently competed in the 2023 AQHA Versatility Ranch Horse World Show in Guthrie, Okla., bringing home a world championship title in the Level 1 Youth Cutting category. She had a good week, also earning the Reserve World Championship title in the VRH Youth Cutting category and wrapping up in sixth place in the VRH Youth Cow Work category and ninth in the VRH Youth Reining category.
Valdez is the daughter of Bobby and Erica Valdez of Animas. She is a junior at Christian Light Education and competes extensively in team roping, breakaway, cutting and reined cow horse events. Horse cutting, the event Valdez dominated, has the horse and rider separating a cow from its herd and prevent it from returning. The AQHA Versatility Ranch Horse World Show features the top youth riders and horses in the country.