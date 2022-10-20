Valley View students donate for Down Syndrome event

Valley View Elementary School students donated a truckload of items for the Step Up 4 Down Syndrome event on Oct. 15 at the Russ DeKay Soccer Complex. The event benefited the Down Syndrome Foundation of Southeastern New Mexico.
According to a Valley View teacher, each grade donated and collected different items for the people that participated in the event.
"The students outdid themselves in all the donations," said Jennifer Johnson, who serves as the foundation's board president.
The day of the photo was also "Pink Out Day" at the school and the students wore pink in support of breast cancer awareness efforts.