If you haven’t noticed, it is hot and dry. If you haven’t noticed, your plants sure have.
Each season brings a different challenge when growing plants. During the summer we have plenty of sun for photosynthesis, but it also increases the rate of transpiration. Transpiration is the movement of water through a plant’s stomata. Open stomata cause water to escape the leaf as vapor but also allows carbon dioxide to enter the plant, required for photosynthesis. Water starts by entering the roots, where it will also bring in dissolved nutrients required by the plant. While the stomata are open water will continue to move from the roots up through the plant and out of the stomata. When we have high temperatures like we have lately it encourages the stomata to remain open and continue to move water through the plant. As that water is converted into the vapor state, it takes a lot of energy in the form of heat from the plant helping to cool the plant. This is a similar process to when we sweat, as the sweat evaporates it cools us down because of the heat it required to convert it to vapor. Through transpiration it may seem that water is being wasted but it does a lot for the plant by increasing nutrient uptake, allowing for carbon dioxide absorption and cooling the plant.
Water is also required for the structure and support in a plant. Water, in a plant cell, creates pressure on the cell walls called turgor pressure. This turgor pressure allows for a flexible yet strong structure. This is why plants will wilt in the heat, through transpiration and limited availability of water to replace that which transpired. As the cell water depletes through transpiration the plant loses turgor pressure and loses structural support. Similar to a water balloon, when full compared to an empty balloon.
In the summer, your plants have the highest water requirements as the heat triggers the stomata to remain open and the plant to transpire. While it is possible to over water plants in some situations, here in southeastern New Mexico it is not an easy thing to do in the summer. Not impossible, but definitely not easy. It is important to understand the requirements of your plant types. Native plants are more adapted to surviving our hot and dry climate. Nonnative plants, that we tend to grow, are usually not as well adapted unless they came from a similar climate region. So nonnative plants usually require more water to thrive.
Another important aspect to consider when thinking about the water requirements of a plant are the roots. The roots are going to be absorbing the water out of the soil, if the water is not
reaching the roots of the plant the watering schedule is insufficient. Most people water their lawn utilizing a sprinkler system. That system is typically designed to apply water to lawn grasses, where the roots are generally 4-6 inches deep. Shrubs are going to have a much deeper root structure and trees even greater still. That sprinkler system is great for the lawn applying water where it needs to be for the grass, but it does not penetrate deep enough for the roots of a tree. One way to tell if your tree is lacking water will be surface roots. If your trees are producing roots near the surface of the soil in your lawn or under your concrete, it is a sign that it is underwatered. The tree is sending those roots up to the surface in search of the water that is not going deep enough to the roots of the soil. The general rule of thumb for watering trees and shrubs is 24 inches of depth.
Overwatering a tree is extremely difficult during the summer in Chaves County. The common practice is to underwater our trees. We were lucky to have some rain this spring, but for most of us we have seen very little precipitation since and now we are in mid to late July and the temperatures are 100+ daily. In the summer water is especially needed, trees and shrubs should be watered once a week compared to the winter where once a month is plenty. Grasses are going to be dependent on your type, warm-season grasses can survive watering 2-3 times a week. Cool-season grasses need more at 3-5 times per week during the summer.
Knowing the requirements of your plants will help you conserve water and utilize your water in the most efficient way. It can also help you plan your yard or gardens for the future based on your water use desires.
For more information, every third Saturday of the month, we have a live horticulture-related presentation at the Roswell Public Library called Gardening at the Library. The next presentation will be Aug. 19, where we will be building Pecan Weevil monitoring traps. For more information, please reach out to me at our office at 575-622-3210 or by email at dgarnett@nmsu.edu.