If you haven’t noticed, it is hot and dry. If you haven’t noticed, your plants sure have.

Each season brings a different challenge when growing plants. During the summer we have plenty of sun for photosynthesis, but it also increases the rate of transpiration. Transpiration is the movement of water through a plant’s stomata. Open stomata cause water to escape the leaf as vapor but also allows carbon dioxide to enter the plant, required for photosynthesis. Water starts by entering the roots, where it will also bring in dissolved nutrients required by the plant. While the stomata are open water will continue to move from the roots up through the plant and out of the stomata. When we have high temperatures like we have lately it encourages the stomata to remain open and continue to move water through the plant. As that water is converted into the vapor state, it takes a lot of energy in the form of heat from the plant helping to cool the plant. This is a similar process to when we sweat, as the sweat evaporates it cools us down because of the heat it required to convert it to vapor. Through transpiration it may seem that water is being wasted but it does a lot for the plant by increasing nutrient uptake, allowing for carbon dioxide absorption and cooling the plant.