Week Ahead, Aug. 13

Monday, Aug. 14
Roswell Independent School District Board, 6 p.m., Administrative and Educational Services Complex Boardroom, 300 N. Kentucky Ave.
Dexter Consolidated School District Board, 6 p.m., 100 N. Lincoln Ave.
Tuesday, Aug. 15
Roswell Occupancy Tax Board, 2:30 p.m., City Hall, 425 N. Richardson Ave.
South Park Cemetery Board, 4 p.m., South Park Cemetery, 3101 S. Main St., Conference Room
Roswell Public Safety Committee, 4:30 p.m., City Hall, 425 N. Richardson Ave.
Wednesday, Aug. 16
Roswell Drought Contingency Task Force, 6 p.m., Convention Center, 912 N. Main St.
Thursday, Aug. 17
Chaves County Commissioners, 9 a.m., Chaves County Administrative Center, 1 St. Mary’s Place
Special meeting: Roswell Independent School District, 1 p.m., Administrative and Educational Services Complex Boardroom, 300 N. Kentucky Ave.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.