Monday, Aug. 21
Roswell Museum Board of Trustees, 4 p.m., 1011 N. Richardson Ave.
Roswell Parks and Recreation Commission, 5:30 p.m., Parks Administration Office, 1101 W. 4th St.
Hagerman Municipal School Board, 6 p.m., Hagerman Middle School, 406 N Cambridge Ave.
Tuesday, Aug. 22
Roswell-Chaves County Extraterritorial Zoning Commission, 5:30 p.m., County Administrative Center, 1 St. Mary’s Place.
Cancelled: Roswell Planning & Zoning Commission meeting
Wednesday, Aug 23
Roswell General Services Committee, 4:30 p.m., City Hall, 425 N. Richardson Ave.
Thursday, Aug. 24
Cancelled: Roswell Legal Committee meeting
