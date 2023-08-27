Monday, Aug 28
Keep Roswell Beautiful Board, noon, City Hall, 425. N. Richardson Ave.
Roswell Infrastructure Committee, 4:30 p.m., City Hall, 425. N. Richardson Ave.
Wednesday, Aug. 30
Eastern Area Workforce Development Board meeting of chief elected officials, 10 a.m., via Zoo video conferencing. An agenda may be obtained at 110 W. Country Club Road and will be posted along with applicable documentation at its website, eawdb.org.
Friday, June 1
Postponed: Special meeting of the Roswell City Council. Tentative date is now Sept. 8.
