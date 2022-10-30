Monday
Keep Roswell Beautiful Board of Directors, noon, City Hall, 425 N. Richardson Ave. Weblink: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/982972909. Phone: 786-535-3211. Access code: 982-972-909.
Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell Branch Community College Board virtual meeting, 1:30 p.m. Contact Dina Jenks in the President’s Office, dina.jenks@roswell.enmu.edu or 575-624-7112, for a link for the meeting or additional information.
Tuesday
Roswell Independent School District, 6 p.m., Board Room, Administrative & Educational Services Complex, 300 N. Kentucky Ave. The meeting is also livestreamed on YouTube. (Meeting rescheduled due to Nov. 8 Election Day.)
Wednesday
Pecos Valley Regional Communication Center, 1:30 p.m., Sheriff's Training Room, Chaves County Administrative Center, 1 St. Mary's Place.
Thursday, Nov. 3
Chaves County DWI Planning Council, 11:30 a.m., Sheriff's Training Room, Chaves County Administrative Center, 1 St. Mary's Place. For more information on how to participate, contact the DWI coordinator at 575-624-6596 or elly.hollon@chavescounty.gov.
Eastern New Mexico University Board of Regents telephonic meeting, 3:30 p.m. Contact Karen Van Ruiten for access to the meeting at karen.vanruiten@enmu.edu or 575.562.2091.
Roswell City Council Finance Committee, 4 p.m., Large Conference Room, City Hall, 425 N. Richardson Ave. Web link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/822397005. Phone: 669-224-3412. Access code: 822-397-005.
Chaberton Energy community meetings regarding solar projects, Campus Union Building, ENMU-Roswell campus, 48 University Blvd. First meeting regarding project at South Lea Avenue and West Hobson Road starts at 6 p.m. Second meeting for project near North Red Bridge Road starts at 8 p.m.
Dates, times and locations subject to change by meeting organizers.
