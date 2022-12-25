A preview of events, meetings and happenings in and around Roswell this week.
Monday
City offices closed for winter holiday.
Tuesday
New Mexico Regulation and Licensing Department telephonic hearing, 11 a.m. Hearing is about liquor license application for Taqueria Jalisco LLC, doing business as Taqueria Jalisco, 1622 S. Main St. Phone: 415-655-0002. Meeting No. 2495 249 1876. To provide a comment prior to hearing, contact Desirae Griego at Desirae.Griego@rld.nm.gov.
Roswell-Chaves County Extraterritorial Zoning Authority, 5:30 p.m., Chaves County Administrative Center, 1 St. Mary's Place.
Wednesday
Chaves County Health Council, noon. Web link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82927536065. Phone: 346-248-7799. Access code: 829-2753-6065.
Roswell City Council General Services Committee, 4:30 p.m., Large Conference Room, City Hall, 425 N. Richardson Ave. Web link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/868036741. Phone: 646-749-3122. Access code: 868-036-741.
Friday
Chaves County elected officials swearing-in ceremony, 9 a.m., Chaves County Administrative Center, 1 St. Mary's Place. The ceremony will be livestreamed at facebook.com/ChavesCountyNM.
