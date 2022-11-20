Monday

Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell Branch Community College Board work session, 1 p.m., Conference room, Student Services Center, 56 University Blvd. No action will be taken during the session. The agenda is posted on the college website, roswell.enmu.edu. Contact Dina Jenks at dina.jenks@roswell.enmu.edu or 575-624-7112 for more information.