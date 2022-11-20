Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell Branch Community College Board work session, 1 p.m., Conference room, Student Services Center, 56 University Blvd. No action will be taken during the session. The agenda is posted on the college website, roswell.enmu.edu. Contact Dina Jenks at dina.jenks@roswell.enmu.edu or 575-624-7112 for more information.
Roswell Museum Board of Trustees, 4 p.m., Museum, 1011 N. Richardson Ave. Web link: https://meet.goto.com/184894429. Phone: 224-501-3412. Access code: 184-894-429.
New Mexico Military Institute Board of Regents, 1 p.m. Board of Regents Conference Room, Lusk Hall, NMMI campus, 101 W. College Blvd. Web link: https://nmmi.zoom.us/91902408507. Phone: 669-444-9171. Meeting ID: 919-0240-8507.
Thanksgiving Day. Public schools, government offices and many businesses closed.