Monday, July 17
Roswell Museum Board of Trustees, 4 p.m., 1011 N. Richardson Ave.
Roswell Parks and Recreation Commission, 5:30 p.m., Parks Administration Office, 1101 W. 4th St.
Tuesday, July 18
Roswell Occupancy Tax Board Workshop, 2:30 p.m., City Hall, 425 N. Richardson Ave.
South Park Cemetery Board, 4 p.m., South Park Cemetery, 3101 S. Main St., conference room.
Roswell Public Safety Committee, 4:30 p.m., City Hall, 425 N. Richardson Ave.
Roswell-Chaves County Extraterritorial Zoning Commission, 5:30 p.m., Chaves County Administration Center, 1 St. Mary’s Place. A public hearing is scheduled regarding amending the Extraterritorial Zoning District Ordinance 80-1.
Thursday, July 20
Roswell Commission on Aging, noon, Senior Circle, 300 W. Country Club Road.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.