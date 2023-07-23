Monday, July 24
Keep Roswell Beautiful Roswell Board, noon, City Hall, 425 N. Richardson Ave.
Infrastructure Committee, 4:30 p.m., City Hall, 425 N. Richardson Ave.
Tuesday, July 25
Canceled: Roswell Planning & Zoning Commission meeting
Wednesday, July 26
Eastern Area Workforce Development Board Meeting of Chief Elected Officials, 10 a.m., Zoom Video Conferencing. Visit eawdb.org for details.
Roswell General Services Committee, 4:30 p.m., City Hall, 425 N. Richardson Ave.
Thursday, July 27
Chaves County Board of Commissioners, 9 a.m., Administrative Center, Joseph R. Skeen, Building, 1 St. Mary’s Place.
Time change: Roswell Legal Committee, 2 p.m., City Hall, 425 N. Richardson Ave.
New Mexico Military Institute Governing Board of Regents, 2:30 p.m., Board Room, 2nd floor, Lusk Hall.
