Monday, July 10
Chaves Soil and Water Conservation District, 10 a.m., 129 E. Third St.
Alcoholic Beverage Control Division Hearing, 2 p.m., conducted telephonically. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for an Application for a Craft Distiller Liquor License to Homestead Spirits LLC, located at 220 E. 2nd St., Roswell, NM 88201. Attend by dialing 1-415-655-0002 and enter meeting number: 2493 379 4419 on the date and time of the hearing.
Governing Council of Sidney Gutierrez School, 6 p.m., Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art, 409 E. College Blvd.
Roswell Independent School District, 6 p.m., Administrative and Educational Services Complex Boardroom, 300 N Kentucky Ave. Regular meeting.
Tuesday, July 11
Roswell Airport Advisory Commission, 1:30 p.m., Roswell Air Center, 1 Jerry Smith Circle.
Meeting on different a day this week: Dexter Consolidated Schools, 4 p.m., Central Office Board Room, 100 N. Lincoln Ave. Dexter.
New Mexico Military Institute Governing Board of Regents, 10 a.m., 101 W. College Blvd., Lusk Hall, Board Room, 2nd floor.
Roswell Independent School District, 5:30 p.m., Administrative and Educational Services Complex Boardroom, 300 N. Kentucky Ave. Public information about the roles and responsibilities of school board members.
Thursday, July 13
Roswell City Council meeting, 6 p.m., Roswell Convention Center, 912 N. Main St. (No agenda posted as of Friday for regular monthly meeting date)
