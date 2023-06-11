Monday, June 12
Chaves Soil & Water Conservation District, 10 a.m., 129 E. Third St., Conference Room. Call 575-755-7923 for information about Zoom meeting participation.
Hagerman Municipal Schools board meeting, 6 p.m., 406 N. Cambridge Ave., board room. Approval of 2023-24 fiscal year budget scheduled during this meeting.
Dexter Consolidated Schools board meeting, 6 p.m., 100 N. Lincoln Ave., Central Office Board Room.
Tuesday, June 13
Roswell Public Safety Committee, 4:30 p.m., Roswell City Hall, 425 N. Richardson Ave. Join this meeting from a computer, tablet or smartphone. http://global.gotomeeting.com/join/194381933. Also dial in using phone. United States: +1(571) 317-3112. Access Code: 194-381-933.
Roswell Independent School District board meeting, 6 p.m., 300 N. Kentucky Ave., Administrative and Educational Services Complex Boardroom.
Wednesday, June 14
Pecos Valley Artesian Conservancy District, 9 a.m., 2303 E. Second St., Suite 100. Call 575-622-7000 for meeting information.
Thursday, June 15
Chaves County Board of Commissioners, 9 a.m., Commission Chambers, 1 St. Mary’s Place.
Roswell City Council, 4 p.m., special meeting and workshop, City Hall, 425 N. Richardson Ave., large conference room.
