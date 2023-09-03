September 4
Labor Day Holiday
September 5
Roswell Airport Advisory Commission, 1:30 p.m., Roswell Air Center, 1 Jerry Smith Circle.
Roswell Legal Committee, 2 p.m., City Hall, 425 N. Richardson Ave.
Date change because of Labor Day holiday: Meeting of Sidney Gutierrez Middle School Governing Council, 6 p.m., Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art, 409 E. College Blvd.
September 7
Finance Committee, 2 p.m., City Hall, 425 N. Richardson Ave.
September 8
Roswell City Council workshop, 2 p.m., City Hall, 425 N. Richardson Ave.
