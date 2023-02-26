This is a listing of public meetings considered of interest to Pecos Valley residents.
Monday
Keep Roswell Beautiful Board of Directors, noon, Large Conference Room, City Hall, 425 N. Richardson Ave. Web link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/982972909. Phone: 786-535-3211. Access code: 982-972-909.
Roswell Museum Board of Trustees, 4 p.m., Roswell Museum, 1011 N. Richardson Ave. Web link: https://meet.goto.com/740793101. Phone: 408-650-3123. Access code: 740-793-101.
Roswell City Council Infrastructure Committee, 4:30 p.m., Large Conference Room, City Hall, 425 N. Richardson Ave. Web link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/929161493. Phone: 571-317-3122. Access code: 929-161-493.
Wednesday
Pecos Valley Regional Communications Center Board of Directors, 1:30 p.m., Sheriff's Training Room, Chaves County Administrative Center, 1 St. Mary's Place.
New Mexico Military Institute Board of Regents special meeting, 4 p.m., Board Room, Lusk Hall, NMMI campus, 101 W. College Blvd. Web link: https://nmmi.zoom.us/j/99849452536. Meeting ID: 998-4945-2536.
Thursday
Chaves County DWI Planning Council, 11:30 a.m., Sheriff's Training Room, Chaves County Administrative Center, 1 St. Mary's Place.
Roswell City Council Finance Committee, 2 p.m., Large Conference Room, City Hall, 425 N. Richardson Ave. Web link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/822397005. Phone: 669-224-3412. Access code: 822-397-005.
Friday
New Mexico Opportunity Enterprise Review Board remote meeting, 10 a.m. For web links and phone numbers, see the board's information at https://www.nmfinance.com/opportunity-enterprise-review-board/.
Meeting date, locations and times are subject to change by meeting organizers.
