Monday, May 15
Chaves County Health Council Expo planning meeting, noon, Suite 102, 500 N. Main St. Call 211 or email chavescountyhealthcouncil@outlook.com for other ways to participate.
Roswell Finance Committee Special Meeting, 2 p.m., Roswell Convention Center, 912 N. Main St. Scheduled is discussion and recommendation of the preliminary fiscal year 2024 Revenue and Expenditure Budget. Join this meeting from a computer, tablet or smartphone. https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/822397005 You can also dial in using your phone. United States: +1 (669) 224-3412 Access Code: 822-397-005.
Roswell City Council budget workshop, 4 p.m., Roswell Convention Center, 912 N. Main St. Focus will be on discussion about city government's spending plan for 2023-24 fiscal year.
Roswell Museum Board of Trustees, 4 p.m., 1011 N. Richardson Ave. Join this meeting from a computer, tablet or smartphone. https://meet.goto.com/857244805 Also dial in using your phone. Access Code: 857-244-805 United States: +1 (872) 240-3212.
Roswell Parks & Recreation Commission, 5:30 p.m., Parks Administration Office, 1101 W. 4th St. Join this meeting from a computer, tablet or smartphone: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/349450125 Also dial-in using your phone: United States = 1-571-317-3112 Access Code: 349-450-125.
Tuesday, May 16
Roswell Occupancy Tax Board, 2:30 p.m., City Hall Conference Room, 425 Richardson Ave. Join this meeting from a computer, tablet or smartphone. https://meet.goto.com/784626549 You can also dial in using your phone. United States: +1 (571) 317-3112 - One-touch: tel:+15713173112,,784626549#
South Park Cemetery Board, 4 p.m., Conference Room, South Park Cemetery, 3101 S. Main St. Join this meeting from a computer, tablet or smartphone. https://meet.goto.com/961150837 You can also dial in using your phone. United States = 1-224-501-3412, Access Code: 961-150-837.
Roswell Public Safety Committee, 4:30 p.m., Large Conference Room, Roswell City Hall, 425 S. Richardson Ave. Join this meeting from a computer, tablet or smartphone. http://global.gotomeeting.com/join/194381933 You can also dial in using your phone. United States: +1 (571) 317-3112 Access Code: 194-381-933.
Thursday, May 18
Chaves County Board of Commissioners, 9 a.m., Chaves County Administrative Center, 1 St. Mary's Place. The meeting is also planned to be livestreamed at facebook.com/ChavesCountyNM.
Roswell Commission on Aging, noon, Senior Circle, 300 W. Country Club Road. Join this meeting from a computer, tablet or smartphone.https://meet.goto.com/396940877. You can also dial in using your phone. United States: +1-872-240-3412. Access Code: 396-940-877.
Ambulance Administrative Oversight Committee, 1:30 p.m. Roswell Fire Station 1, Training Room, 200 So. Richardson Ave.
Roswell City Council Special Meeting, 6 p.m., Roswell Convention Center, 912 N. Main St. Focus will be on city government's spending plan for 2023-24 fiscal year.
